The terrifying phenomenon that is pushing species towards extinction

Author:     David Derbyshire
Source:     The Guardian (U.K.)
Publication Date:     Sun 25 Feb 2018 03.00 EST
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2018/feb/25/mass-mortality-events-animal-conservation-climate-change

Humanity has disordered the meta-systems of the earth and species that took millenia to evolve are being snuffed out.

We seem to be unable to see this, let alone to do anything about it and, as a result, our children and their children, and generations of children yet unborn will live in a a world disordered by our unconsciousness and, I believe, they will curse us.

Dead saiga antelopes in a field in Kazakhstan. About 20,000 of the species were found dead in one week.
Credit: Reuters

There was almost something biblical about the scene of devastation that lay before Richard Kock as he stood in the wilderness of the Kazakhstansteppe. Dotted across the grassy plain, as far as the eye could see, were the corpses of thousands upon thousands of saiga antelopes. All appeared to have fallen where they were feeding.

Some were mothers that had travelled to this remote wilderness for the annual calving season, while others were their offspring, just a few days old. Each had died in just a few hours from blood poisoning. In the 30C heat of a May day, the air around each of the rotting hulks was thick with flies.

The same grisly story has been replayed throughout Kazakhstan. In this springtime massacre, an estimated 200,000 critically endangered saiga – around 60% of the world’s population – died. “All the carcasses in this one of many killing zones were spread evenly over 20 sq km,” says Kock, professor of wildlife health and emerging diseases at the Royal Veterinary College in London. “The pattern was strange. They were either …

  1. Rev. Dean
    Monday, February 26, 2018 at 9:44 am

    It may not be long before we humans start to become extinct if we continue to ignore climate change and begin to do our part to change our polluting ways of living. Einstein said “when the bees die off, we will be next”.

