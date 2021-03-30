Ted Cruz melts down over voting rights bill because people on ‘welfare’ might vote

Author:     David Edwards
Source:     Raw Story
Publication Date:     March 28, 2021
 Link: https://www.rawstory.com/ted-cruz-voting-rights/"

And here we have today’s Republican Scum Award. The thing about Ted Cruz is: How could any group of voters use this man as their representative? He is so despicable, that even his fellow senators by all reports think he is scum. What is it about Texans that they elect people like Cruz, Greg Abbott, and Louie Gohmert. Is it they don’t care about democracy, or that they aren’t smart enough to see these men for who they are, or do they actually like them and think of them as competent leaders.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) answered questions about the border and voting rights on Sunday by repeatedly accusing Democrats of enabling child rape.

Cruz made the remarks on Fox News after host Maria Bartiromo asked him about his recent trip to the U.S-Mexico border to highlight the seasonal surge in migrants.

“The problem for Democrats, they start from a premise the more illegal immigration the better,” Cruz insisted. “Because they believe if you let all the illegal immigrants in and then you make them all citizens that they will eventually vote Democrat and keep Democrats in power.”Tired of ads? Want to support our progressive journalism? Click to learn more.

“But they also don’t understand incentives,” he continued. “It’s projected that over 100,000 unaccompanied minors will come in. And I’ve got to say, anyone who puts a little boy or little girl in the custody of a human trafficker. You know, Maria, 11-, 12-, 13-year-old girls are put on birth control pills before they come because the odds are so high they’ll get raped. That is not compassionate when the Biden administration has all these kids in the custody of traffickers.”

Bartiromo then asked Cruz about H.R. 1, a Democratic bill …

