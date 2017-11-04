Technology for Goodness

Source:     Toyoda Gosei
Publication Date:     October 10, 2017
 Link: http://www.toyoda-gosei.com/news/detail/?id=162

While America goes backward this is where the rest of the world is headed, and most want to get there by 2040. The rest of the world is figuring out that social policies and technologies should foster wellbeing. It better in every way, and much cheaper.

Toyoda Gosei future car
Credit: Toyoda Gosei

KIYOSU, JAPAN —  Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. will exhibit at the Tokyo Motor Show 2017, to be held at Tokyo Big Sight from Wednesday, October 25 to Sunday, November 5.

Toyoda Gosei is a specialist in the fields of rubber, plastics and LEDs, and the Toyoda Gosei booth will feature a range of automotive products under the theme “Technology for Goodness―Creating Safe, Environmentally-Friendly and Comfortable Vehicles.” To show the company’s vision of the future, this year it will also introduce several concepts for the age of autonomous driving and electric vehicles.

1. Main exhibits

1-1. Next-generation concepts (concepts for autonomous driving and electric vehicles around 2020)

(1) Next-generation cockpit module 次世代コックピットモジュール
These modules create relaxing interior spaces in which more of the driving is left to the vehicle. In addition to an instrument panel and console box that function as a human-machine interface (HMI), a next-generation steering wheel is able to sense the driver’s condition with cameras and sensors.
(2) Next-generation front module 次世代フロントモジュール
Grille modules comprising the radiator grille and other exterior components are equipped with cameras and millimeter wave radar for autonomous driving systems. “Exterior communication lamps” will also serve an HMI function
