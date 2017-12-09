After Tax Cuts, GOP Leaders Turn Buzz Saw to Medicare, Social Security

Author:     GIDEON RESNICK SAM STEIN
Source:     Daily Beast
Publication Date:     12.07.17 5:00 AM ET
 Link: https://www.thedailybeast.com/after-tax-cuts-gop-leaders-turn-buzz-saw-to-medicare-social-security"

Here is a second report on what the Republicans have in mind. I am running two stories on this today because I see it as a very big deal that people don’t seem to understand. If you are 65 or older you are about to be discarded like an old shirt.

Top officials in the Republican Party have suggested in recent days that they will pursue major entitlement reform following the likely passage of massive tax cuts in the near future.

Those officials, House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) and Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), have been egged on by their party’s grassroots, which is seeking to capitalize on the party’s legislative momentum in an attempt to alter Medicare and Social Security.

“Many, including Speaker Ryan, realize that this is a challenge that has to be addressed sooner rather than later,” Jason Pye, Vice President of Legislative Affairs at FreedomWorks told The Daily Beast. “Cuts to discretionary spending are always welcome, but this represents around 25 percent of outlays over the next ten years. Mandatory spending, including entitlements and earned entitlements, is around 65 percent of outlays.”

Efforts to revamp both Medicare and Social Security, two of America’s bedrock entitlement programs, have been undertaken in the past. And those who have done it—from Democratic administrations to Republicans—have either failed or suffered politically when they’ve succeeded.

For that reasons, other key figures within the conservative movement have urged leadership to proceed with caution, avoid entitlement reform entirely, or pursue more broadly-defined welfare reform instead.…

After Tax Cuts, GOP Leaders Turn Buzz Saw to Medicare, Social Security

