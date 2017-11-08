As Syria embraces Paris climate deal, it’s the United States against the world

Author:     Brady Dennis
Source:     The Washington Post
Publication Date:     November 7 at 1:30 PM
 Link: https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/energy-environment/wp/2017/11/07/as-syria-embraces-paris-climate-deal-its-the-united-states-against-the-world/"

We in the US, thanks to Trump and the Republican Party, are becoming international pariahs on climate change. Here is the latest. This is going to have a range of negative implications, but few in the administration seem to care.

Credit: John Fowler/Flickr

President Trump has put America at odds with the rest of the world, literally, when it comes to the goal of combating climate change.

At an international climate conference in Bonn on Tuesday, Syria announced its plans to join the Paris climate accord — an agreement forged in 2015 for nations to band together to slash global carbon emissions. That now leaves the United States as the only country to disavow the deal, after Trump this year announced intentions to withdraw from the agreement.

According to news reports and people who were present Tuesday, the Syrian delegation to the talks announced the war-torn country’s intention to ratify the Paris agreement. Separately, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency, lawmakers in Damascus last month “approved a draft law on ratifying Syria’s accession to the Paris Climate Agreement.”

The move comes after the only other holdout, Nicaragua, announced plans to join the Paris agreement in September. Nicaragua initially had refused to join the agreement in 2015 because its leaders felt the accord did not go far enough in compelling nations to reduce their carbon emissions. But in joining the deal this fall, the country’s president noted …

Link to Full Article:  As Syria embraces Paris climate deal, it’s the United States against the world

  1. Rev. Dean
    Wednesday, November 8, 2017 at 4:35 am

    We should all be ashamed of our dismal record on this world changing subject.

