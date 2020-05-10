Sweden never shut down, now its death rate AND its economy are worse than its neighbors

Source: Daily Kos
Publication Date: Thursday May 07, 2020
 Link: https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2020/5/7/1943379/-Sweden-never-shut-down-now-their-death-rate-AND-economy-is-worse-than-their-neighbors"

I have held this report for a few days to see if there was any change in the direction of the data. There hasn’t been.

Sweden, as the article mentions, is a kind of a control group, just the way Red and Blue state governors are teaching us what works, and what does not. The question is going to be: Will we learn from this experience? It is going to depend on whether things are assessed on the basis of facts, or ideology.

Anders Tegnell, the architect of Sweden’s “keep everything open” approach to the coronavirus, is having second thoughts.
Credit: AFP/Getty

Many conservatives are in love with the idea of Sweden’s approach—no lockdown. They don’t take into consideration that half of Swedes live alone, or that they have a top-notch universal healthcare system. They just think “no lockdown” is a better response to the novel coronavirus pandemic. 

If nothing else, Sweden’s alternative response to the virus was … a good control group. And what we’re learning now is that failing to shut down hasn’t just led to more deaths, but—surprise surprise!—it also didn’t prevent its economy from tanking. In fact, Sweden is poised for more economic pain than its neighbors. 

Sweden is quickly rising up the ranks of the world leaders in deaths. Here is the world ranking of deaths per million residents, excluding micro-nations:

DEATHS PER MILLION
BELGIUM726
SPAIN558
ITALY495
UK451
FRANCE395
NETHERLANDS309
SWEDEN301
IRELAND284
USA230

Sweden (like the United States) has been quickly moving up this horrid chart and will overtake the Netherlands sometime this weekend for the sixth spot in the world. Meanwhile, its neighbors following more standard shutdown protocols are looking pretty okay:

DEATHS PER
