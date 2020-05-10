Sweden never shut down, now its death rate AND its economy are worse than its neighbors

Many conservatives are in love with the idea of Sweden’s approach—no lockdown. They don’t take into consideration that half of Swedes live alone, or that they have a top-notch universal healthcare system. They just think “no lockdown” is a better response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
If nothing else, Sweden’s alternative response to the virus was … a good control group. And what we’re learning now is that failing to shut down hasn’t just led to more deaths, but—surprise surprise!—it also didn’t prevent its economy from tanking. In fact, Sweden is poised for more economic pain than its neighbors.
Sweden is quickly rising up the ranks of the world leaders in deaths. Here is the world ranking of deaths per million residents, excluding micro-nations:
|DEATHS PER MILLION
|BELGIUM
|726
|SPAIN
|558
|ITALY
|495
|UK
|451
|FRANCE
|395
|NETHERLANDS
|309
|SWEDEN
|301
|IRELAND
|284
|USA
|230
Sweden (like the United States) has been quickly moving up this horrid chart and will overtake the Netherlands sometime this weekend for the sixth spot in the world. Meanwhile, its neighbors following more standard shutdown protocols are looking pretty okay:
|DEATHS PER