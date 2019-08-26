Survey says consumers avoid electric cars due to three myths: range, price, charging

Author:     Jameson Dow
Source:     electrek
Publication Date:     Aug. 20th 2019 5:50 pm ET
 Link: https://electrek.co/2019/08/20/survey-consumers-avoid-evs-myths-range-price-charging/"

I think we are moving very close to the tipping point, from carbon to non-carbon, and when your thinking about your next car, here is a good assessment of some questions one should ask.

Autolist has released a new survey showing consumer attitudes on electric cars. Among other questions, consumers were asked what their biggest reasons were for not buying an EV, and the answers were pretty much what you’d expect.

The top reasons given were range, price, and charging. But the problem is that these concerns are, by and large, out of date.

In the chart below, you can see a breakdown of the most common responses.

Range, price, and charging are the top four responses, with No. 3 and No. 4 both being charging-related.

Almost half (~40%) of respondents were concerned about each of these issues, even though modern 250-mile range EVs are available new for under $30k post-incentive and are capable of 50-250 kW charging rates on thousands of chargers installed across the US.

These numbers are all good enough for the vast majority of drivers.

Despite “too expensive” being the second most common reason that consumers wouldn’t buy an EV (by a slim margin), respondents also stated (by a wide margin) that price would be their largest priority in deciding which EV to buy.

Survey respondents did have a reasonable estimation of how much range an average modern EV would …

