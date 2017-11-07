Survey reveals surprising mismatch between perception and reality of obesity in America

Author:     Melissa Healy
Source:     Los Angeles Times
Publication Date:     2 November 2017 | 0500
 Link: http://www.latimes.com/science/sciencenow/la-sci-sn-obesity-america-clueless-20171103-story.html

We are literally killing ourselves with the growing obesity epidemic that plagues America. I have just returned from China where in two weeks I did not see a single fat person. As I walked through Seattle airport upon arriving home at least 40 per cent of the people I saw where not just fat, they were obese.

In a new survey, half of those with obesity failed to recognize themselves as obese, and 28% of doctors didn’t think it was their job to help obese patients lose weight.
Credit: Peter Dazeley

Nearly 40% of American adults and 20% of children carry enough extra weight to warrant a diagnosis of obesity. That’s the highest obesity rate among the world’s affluent nations, and it’s already shortening Americans’ lifespans by driving up rates of diabetes, heart disease, stroke, cancers, arthritis and dementia.

If that constitutes an urgent threat to the nation’s health, you’d scarcely know it from reading the results of a newly published survey called ACTION.

The new poll paints a picture of obese adults who are clueless and feel utterly on their own when it comes to losing weight and of physicians who are often too busy, too embarrassed or too ill-equipped to help them.

The nation’s obesity crisis has been roughly four decades in the making. The ACTION report is a humbling reminder that, at this rate, it will not be quickly reversed.

ACTION stands for Awareness, Care and Treatment in Obesity Management. During two weeks in the fall of 2015, survey-takers assessed how obesity …

