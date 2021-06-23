Surface temperatures in Siberia heat up to a mind-boggling 118 degrees

Author:     Amanda Kooser
Source:     CNET
Publication Date:     22 June 20221 | 0218 PDT
The World Meteorological Organization has been tracking the rise in temperatures around the world, and they report “The most dramatic change is in the Arctic, which is warming more than twice as fast as the global average.” You would think that would be a major wake-up call and that the U.S. Congress would be discussing in a bipartisan manner how to deal with this. But, of course, they are not. Instead, the Republican Party is spending its time destroying American democracy, and the Democrats are too timid to take them on and eliminate the filibuster.

This Sentinel-3 satellite image shows the June 20 heat wave striking above the Arctic Circle in Siberia. The darker reds indicate higher land surface temperatures. Credit: European Union/Copernicus Sentinel-3 imagery

It’s not just the Western region of the US that’s sweltering right now. Siberia in Russia is baking, and satellites are bearing witness to a brutal heat wave above the Arctic Circle. Copernicus Sentinel-3A and Sentinel-3B satellites captured a snapshot of land surface temperatures on June 20, and it was hot.

According to NASA, “Land surface temperature is how hot the ‘surface’ of the Earth would feel to the touch in a particular location.” The Sentinel image shows a peak ground temperature of 118 degrees Fahrenheit (48 degrees Celsius) near Verkhojansk, a small town usually known for its extreme cold temperatures.

The European Commission's Directorate-General for Defence Industry and Space, which implements the …

