Supertrees: Meet the Amazonian giant that helps the rainforest make its own rain

Author:     Umair Irfan
Source:     Vox
Publication Date:     Dec 23, 2019, 10:13am EST
 Link: https://www.vox.com/2019/12/12/20991590/amazon-rainforest-deforestation-climate-change-trees-rain-brazil-nut"

The fact that the Amazon forest continues to be cut down in spite of what we know about the importance of the world’s forests and, particularly, the Amazon in controlling the climate is a measure of the inability of most humans to think beyond immediate greed, and the failure of governments to plan for the long term.

Here, potentially, at least, is some good news about this sad trend.

I am here in the jungle, a half-day’s journey by pickup truck and boat from the nearest major city, two-thirds of the way up the Amazon Tall Tower Observatory, the tallest structure in South America, to experience a force that defines the Amazon rainforest as we know it.

The hundreds of billions of trees, spread over the 2.1 million square miles of forest below, channel a colossal volume of water into the air every day. Alongside that water, they emit an elixir of chemicals that react to form particles, inducing that moisture to fall back out of the sky.

The rainforest, amazingly, makes about half of its own rain.

In the early morning hours, a huge upward torrent of fog emanates from the treetops, spreading so thick that it’s impossible to see more than a few feet in any direction. This moisture rises into the sky and condenses as it cools, forming clouds (scientists call this the evapotranspiration process). When it meets dust and particles, it forms drops that create rainfall.

View from the top of the Amazon Tall Tower Observatory
The heat from the rising sun leads the fog to thin out, showing just how high up we are on the tower.
A view of the Amazon Tall Tower Observatory from another research tower.
The Amazon Tall Tower Observatory is one
