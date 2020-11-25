‘Suffocating closeness’: US judge condemns ‘appalling conditions’ on industrial farms

Author:     Barry Yeoman
Source:     The Guardian (U.K.)
Publication Date:     Fri 20 Nov 2020 11.34 EST
 Link: https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2020/nov/20/suffocating-closeness-us-judge-condemns-appalling-conditions-on-industrial-farms

The meat industry is a disgusting business. It was made clear during the pandemic that these corporations care nothing for their workers, and even less for the animals and fowl upon which the industry is founded. Finally, it has gotten so bad that the courts have noted the vileness.

Pigs in a pen at a farm in Ayden, North Carolina. Credit: Callaghan O’Hare/Bloomberg/Getty

A US judge has issued a blistering condemnation of industrial farming practices. The judgment comes as one US meat giant finally settles after a six-year legal battle with plaintiffs who sued the company over the stench, flies, buzzards and truck traffic coming from its industrial swine farms in North Carolina.

J Harvie Wilkinson III, one of the judges in a case that pitted locals against the Smithfield subsidiary formerly known as Murphy-Brown, decried the “outrageous conditions” at Kinlaw Farms, the operation at the center of the lawsuit – “conditions that there is no reason to suppose were unique to that facility”.

“How did it come to this?” wrote Wilkinson, who was nominated to the fourth US circuit court of appeals by then president Ronald Reagan and has served since 1984. “What was missing from Kinlaw Farms – and from Murphy-Brown – was the recognition that treating animals better will benefit humans. What was neglected is that animal welfare and human welfare, far from advancing at cross-purposes, are actually integrally connected. The decades-long transition to concentrated animal feeding operations [CAFOs] lays bare this connection, and the …

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
