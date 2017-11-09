Study: U.S. Spent $5.6 Trillion on Wars in Middle East, Asia

Where do you take something like this? How disturbed are the social priorities of a nation when children are going hungry, the elderly are frightened by their financial insecurity, and only the rich can really feel relaxed about health care; yet there is endless money for war.Really. Endless. Can you tell me one good thing that has come out of the endless war in the world of Islam? Neither can I.

 

 

 

Credit: Shamil Zhumatov/Reuters

The U.S. has spent $5.6 trillion since 2001 on the wars in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, and Pakistan, according to a new study. (emphasis added)  That figure, according to The Wall Street Journal, is more than triple the Pentagon’s narrow estimate of $1.5 trillion, which was released by the Defense Department this year. The Watson Institute of International and Public Affairs at Brown University conducted the study, which aimed to reflect the costs of war not considered by the Pentagon—including the costs that weren’t taken on by the Defense Department in the first place. “War costs are more than what we spend in any one year on what’s called the pointy end of the spear,” the study’s author, Neta Crawford, told the Journal. “There are all these other costs behind the spear, and there are consequences of using it, that we need to include.”…

