Study Commissioned by Sanders Shows US Pays 2 to 4 Times More for Prescription Drugs Than Other Nations

Author:     Jake Johnson
Source:     Common Dreams
Publication Date:     Wednesday, April 28, 2021
 Link: https://www.commondreams.org/news/2021/04/28/study-commissioned-sanders-shows-us-pays-2-4-times-more-prescription-drugs-other"

If you read SR regularly you know I have been urging that the American illness profit system be turned into a universal birthright healthcare system, and pharmaceuticals should be part of that. We need to create a system that fosters wellbeing, replacing the system we have now whose only purpose is to create profit.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) speaks with reporters in the Senate Subway on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 in Washington, D.C.
Credit: Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/Getty 

A new government study commissioned by Sen. Bernie Sanders shows that the U.S. pays two to four times more for prescription drugs than other rich countries, a finding that came as President Joe Biden rolled out a social safety-net plan on Wednesday that excludes progressive proposals to tackle sky-high medicine costs.

According to an analysis (pdf) by the Government Accountability Office (GAO), retail prices that U.S. consumers and insurers paid for 20 brand-name prescription drugs in 2020 were 2.82 times higher than in Canada, 4.25 times higher than in Australia, and 4.36 times higher than in France.

“We can no longer tolerate the American people paying, by far, the highest prices in the world for prescription drugs.”
—Sen. Bernie Sanders

The drugs GAO examined were a sampling of 41 brand-name medicines with the highest expenditures and use in the Medicare Part D program, which under current federal law is prohibited from negotiating prices with pharmaceutical companies.

One example GAO cites is Xarelto, a blood clot medication that costs more than $558 for 30 tablets in the …

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  Study Commissioned by Sanders Shows US Pays 2 to 4 Times More for Prescription Drugs Than Other Nations
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved