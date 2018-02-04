Stripes of wildflowers across farm fields could cut pesticide spraying

Long strips of bright wildflowers are being planted through crop fields to boost the natural predators of pests and potentially cut pesticide spraying.
The strips were planted on 15 large arable farms in central and eastern England last autumn and will be monitored for five years, as part of a trial run by the Centre for Ecology and Hydrology (CEH).
Concern over the environmental damage caused by pesticides has grown rapidly in recent years. Using wildflower margins to support insects including hoverflies, parasitic wasps and ground beetles has been shown to slash pest numbers in crops and even increase yields.
But until now wildflower strips were only planted around fields, meaning the natural predators are unable to reach the centre of large crop fields. “If you imagine the size of a [ground beetle], it’s a bloody long walk to the middle of a field,” said Prof Richard Pywell, at CEH.
GPS-guided harvesters can now precisely reap crops, meaning strips of wildflowers planted through crop fields can be avoided and left as refuges all year round. Pywell’s initial tests show that planting strips …
Back in the 80’s I owned a large industrial vegetable farming company. We produced over a hundred of varieties of crops in Mexico for USA consumption. As all of the foods were subject to testing at the border for chemical residuals we were very careful in chemical usage. A small number of products, mostly herbs, were managed organically as no modern biocides were approved….The differences in the fields were startling. The conventional industrial firlds were biological deserts, baren of life, while the organic firlds teemed with insects.
It should also be noted that we used a system called integrated pest management that in all respects lowers chemical usage in conventional fields. Chemical usage is far higher today than it was in the 80’s and even organic act standards are being stretched to questionable practices.
Always remember you are what you eat and conventional ag is poison, large scale organic ag is better. Knowing the farmer committment to purity or growing it yourself are still the best guarantees of food safety.
Stephan, For a very good look at solution (and wellness) based agriculture read a new book by someone living up your way.. Growing a Revolution… by David Montgomery. I am reading more to keep up with information as I am also writing short columns for a local paper on sustainable ag. It is well within our capacity to transform ag toward healing the land, feeding people clean nutrient dense food , holding water and creating self maintaining eco systems. Like the flowers in the photo. Best, John Wilson