States to Revive Climate Panel Disbanded by Trump

Author:     Scott Waldman
Source:     Scientific American
Publication Date:     January 3, 2018
 Link: https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/states-to-revive-climate-panel-disbanded-by-trump/"

In my long running remote viewing project in which I have asked people to describe the same date as their session in the year 2050, one of the things that really caught my attention was their description that by 2050 the U.S. retains the form of Federalism, but that the real power has devolved to the states and groups, bioregions, of states.

Recently I ran a story about California, now this one centered in New York, When I first heard this from the 2050s beginning in 1978 I could hardly credit the possibility that such a thing would happen. Now, increasingly, I think the remote viewers are correct, and that this trend is well underway.

New York Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo
Credit: Bryan Bedder

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) will reconvene a science advisory panel shut down by the Trump administration.

New York, along with other states involved in a climate policy network to counterattack the federal government’s retreat on carbon regulation, will reconstitute the federal advisory committee for the Sustained National Climate Assessment. Cuomo will announce the move today during his annual State of the State speech in Albany. The committee includes academics, corporate representatives and other stakeholders.

In August, the Trump administration notified members of the advisory committee that the group was being dissolved. The panel was tasked with translating dozens of studies and scientific revelations that constitute the National Climate Assessment into policy actions that states could use to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The resuscitated committee will be limited in its reach. The coalition of states can’t replace federal support for science, including maintaining satellites and building better climate models, said Richard Moss, the committee’s chairman and a researcher at Columbia University’s Earth Institute. Previously, the committee had sway over federal climate policy. Yet he said the effort shows that states won’t step away from climate policy.

“States realize that they …

1 Comment
Link to Full Article:  States to Revive Climate Panel Disbanded by Trump

Comments

  1. samcrespi
    Saturday, January 6, 2018 at 4:50 am

    As you know, I’ve been talking about regional alliances/governments since the 70s. It makes sense in many ways and, as you say, it’s already happening. It would seem to me that lacking satellite data is going to be a big challenge. Perhaps, the alliances will be able to obtain that knid of data from elsewhere.

    Reply

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

WhidbyTV-video-splash
Talking Social Change
Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)


Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2018 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com