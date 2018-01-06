States to Revive Climate Panel Disbanded by Trump

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) will reconvene a science advisory panel shut down by the Trump administration.
New York, along with other states involved in a climate policy network to counterattack the federal government’s retreat on carbon regulation, will reconstitute the federal advisory committee for the Sustained National Climate Assessment. Cuomo will announce the move today during his annual State of the State speech in Albany. The committee includes academics, corporate representatives and other stakeholders.
In August, the Trump administration notified members of the advisory committee that the group was being dissolved. The panel was tasked with translating dozens of studies and scientific revelations that constitute the National Climate Assessment into policy actions that states could use to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
The resuscitated committee will be limited in its reach. The coalition of states can’t replace federal support for science, including maintaining satellites and building better climate models, said Richard Moss, the committee’s chairman and a researcher at Columbia University’s Earth Institute. Previously, the committee had sway over federal climate policy. Yet he said the effort shows that states won’t step away from climate policy.
“States realize that they …
As you know, I’ve been talking about regional alliances/governments since the 70s. It makes sense in many ways and, as you say, it’s already happening. It would seem to me that lacking satellite data is going to be a big challenge. Perhaps, the alliances will be able to obtain that knid of data from elsewhere.