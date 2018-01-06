These are the states where infant mortality is highest

Author:     Jacqueline Howard
Source:     CNN
Publication Date:     4:59 AM ET, Thu January 4, 2018
 Link: http://www.cnn.com/2018/01/04/health/infant-mortality-by-state-study/index.html"

The United States has dreadful infant mortality rates compared to other developed nations and, even worse, the data shows a blatant racist bias against non-White. Further proof of two things. First, we don’t have a healthcare system in the U.S. we have an illness profit system. Second, when you look at the state by state data it is screamingly obvious that Republicans governance always places greed and profit as a higher priority than human wellbeing.

There’s good and bad news when it comes to infant mortality in the United States.

Infant mortality, or the death of a baby before his or her 1st birthday, has declined in recent years across the nation and around the world.
Yet disparities persist across states, according to a report released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention‘s National Center for Health Statistics on Thursday.
The new report showed that, from 2013 through 2015, the infant mortality rate in the US ranged from 9.08 deaths per 1,000 infants born alive in Mississippi — which had the highest rate — to 4.28 deaths per 1,000 live births in Massachusetts, which had the lowest.
US infant mortality rates down 15%
A report released last year showed that the overall infant mortality rate in the US dropped 15% from 2005 to 2014.
The new report includes data for 2015, showing that the overall rate remained similar, declining 14% from 6.86 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2005 to 5.9 deaths per 1,000 in 2015.
The report involved data from the National Vital Statistics System, including birth and death certificates from 2013 through 2015 for infants under 1 year old.
Link to Full Article:  These are the states where infant mortality is highest

