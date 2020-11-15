State Department is preventing Biden from accessing messages from foreign leaders

Author:     Kylie Atwood
Source:     CNN Politics
Publication Date:     11:38 PM ET, Wed November 11, 2020
 Link: https://www.cnn.com/2020/11/11/politics/state-department-biden-messages/index.html"

I am sure you have probably seen this story; it’s probably not news to you. I chose it for another reason because it illustrates something important. This act of petty nastiness makes it clear that neither the Republican Congress nor Trump nor his cabinet has the slightest interest in the wellbeing of the country they are sworn to serve and protect. If they did they would be doing everything they could to see the most efficient and secure transition from one administration to the next. I don’t understand why people voted for these people, or don’t seem to understand their own wellbeing is put at risk, but they don’t. Look at the thousands of Trumpers who gathered in Washington today.

Part of the problem, I think, traces back to American schools, where what used to be called “Civics” was once a major subject. I went through the course in ninth grade, and have never forgotten what I learned. If you are old enough to have taken a civics course you probably feel the same. But today, to give one example, though 91 percent of Americans say the high court has an impact on their lives, surveys show 57 percent of those under 35 could not name a single Supreme Court justice. According to the Brookings Institute, “For example, every state mentions discussion of current events in its standards or curriculum frameworks, and 42 states and Washington, D.C., require at least one course related to civics education. In contrast, just over half of states (26, plus Washington, D.C.) mention simulations of democratic processes or procedures, while only 11 states include service learning (a less strict definition of service learning brings this total to 20). The lack of participatory elements of learning in state accountability frameworks highlights a void in civics education, as experts indicate that a high-quality civics education is incomplete without teaching students what civic participation looks like in practice, and how citizens can engage in their communities.”

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Credit: Jacquelyn Martin / Pool / AFP/Getty

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A stack of messages from foreign leaders to President-elect Joe Biden are sitting at the State Department but the Trump administration is preventing him from accessing them, according to State Department officials familiar with the messages.Traditionally, the State Department supports all communications for the President-elect, which is why many countries began sending messages to State over the weekend. But with Biden prohibited from accessing State Department resources by the Trump administration, because President Donald Trump refuses to accept Biden’s victory, dozens of incoming messages have not been received.Biden’s team is in touch with foreign governments without State Department involvement, and he has held numerous calls with leaders, including Germany’s Angela Merkel and Canada’s Justin Trudeau. But they are operating without the logistical and translation support that the State Department operations center provides.

Here are the world leaders who congratulated Joe Biden“They would prefer to be using the State Department resources,” said a source familiar with the situation, who noted that the Biden team is having to deal with the unexpected challenge of facilitating these calls.Not only is Biden being blocked by the …

Link to Full Article:  State Department is preventing Biden from accessing messages from foreign leaders
