“Spiritual but not religious”: inside America’s rapidly growing faith group

Author:     Tara Isabella Burton
Source:     VOX
Publication Date:     Nov 10, 2017, 10:30am EST
 Link: https://www.vox.com/identities/2017/11/10/16630178/study-spiritual-but-not-religious"

I am a 50 year daily meditator whose sovereign interest is consciousness. I would describe myself as spiritual but not religious, although I do not fit much of the rest of the profile. My interest in religion is purely anthropological, and that has always been true. I see it, in whatever form it takes, as an empirically developed path based on the experiences of a single charismatic individual. The function of the ritual is to help some but not all members of the group episodically to experience nonlocal consciousness; whether it is speaking in tongues or spirit possession. Which confirms the validity of the path.

What stands out for me in this data, is that I see this as the description of an emerging cohort. One which will come to recognize the interconnected interdependent nature of the matrix of consciousness. That, in turn will allow us to develop the correct wellbeing fostering response to climate change. We can’t address climate change until we change in consciousness, so I see this as good news.

Ava Lee Scott, an actress and theater-maker in New York, doesn’t practice an organized religion. Raised in both Catholic and Jewish traditions, Scott’s own spiritual life is far more eclectic. She studies ancient languages, from the Aramaic of Christ to Hebrew to Arabic. She reads Tarot cards, runes, and cowrie shells. She believes in a higher power — something some people might call God — but believes that such a power transcends individual traditions’ dogmas. “Whatever name you call your higher power,” she told Vox, “we are all connected.”

Scott is not alone. In fact, she’s part of a group that makes up nearly one-fifth of Americans: the “spiritual but not religious.”

When we talk about religion in America, we usually break the faithful down into familiar categories along political lines: a religious (usually evangelical Protestant) right and an atheistic left. But almost 20 percent of Americans, according to a survey released this week by the Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI) belongs to a category that transcends stereotypical religious identity.

The survey, which profiled about 2,000 American adults in the early months of 2017, found that 18 percent of Americans identify as spiritual but not religious. (By contrast, 31 …

Link to Full Article:  “Spiritual but not religious”: inside America’s rapidly growing faith group

