Spiritual emergency

Author:     James Carpenter
Source:     aeon
Publication Date:     5 December 2017 (used)
 Link: https://aeon.co/essays/treating-acute-psychosis-with-drugs-can-prolong-the-anguish"

I have known Jim Carpenter for many years, and have always respected his careful and insightful thinking. This article is an example of it, and in my view it is saying some things that we as a culture are long overdue to think about and reconsider.

What do you think of hallucinations? Do you wonder how they work? Recently I talked about this with a woman I know well, who was experiencing some as we spoke. Her hallucinations included ‘bugs’ – microphones that she saw scattered around the room that she assumed had been put there because she was coming in, by people who wanted to keep track of everything she said, and might hurt her at any point. She could see the bugs, but I could not.

Martha is in her mid 30s. Her bright blonde hair is natural. She sat on one side of a corner from me, her body tense and passive at once, the odd mixture one sees with people who are gripped with inner distress but whose musculature is flattened out by atypical antipsychotics. She carries the tight, extra weight that also accompanies those drugs. Her eyes are shy and furtive, checking the room, checking my face.

She is a very intelligent person and is vexed by people telling her that such things are not real. She cannot doubt her senses, and she sees them. (I say: ‘I agree. I don’t doubt my senses either.’) Same thing with the voices speaking …

Link to Full Article:  Spiritual emergency

