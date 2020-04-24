Special Report: Former Labradoodle breeder was tapped to lead U.S. pandemic task force

Author:     Aram Roston and Marisa Taylor
Source:     Reuters
Publication Date:     APRIL 22, 2020 / 2:23 PM
 Link: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-usa-hhschief-speci/special-report-former-labradoodle-breeder-tapped-to-lead-u-s-pandemic-task-force-idUSKCN2243CE"

The nation is in a medical crisis unlike anything seen in America in more than a century; hundreds of thousands are infected; tens of thousands are dying. So who do criminal Trump and his familiar Alex Azar, a former drug industry executive, choose to lead the task force to guide the nation. Why a former Labradoodle breeder was the obvious choice. Labradoodles are so cute.

Trump on every occasion always picks loyalty over competence and, I think, history is going to assess his administration as the most incompetent in 240 years.

Labradoodle Credit: Spring Creek Labradoodles

WASHINGTON – – On January 21, the day the first U.S. case of coronavirus was reported, the secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services appeared on Fox News to report the latest on the disease as it ravaged China. Alex Azar, a 52-year-old lawyer and former drug industry executive, assured Americans the U.S. government was prepared.

“We developed a diagnostic test at the CDC, so we can confirm if somebody has this,” Azar said. “We will be spreading that diagnostic around the country so that we are able to do rapid testing on site.”

While coronavirus in Wuhan, China, was “potentially serious,” Azar assured viewers in America, it “was one for which we have a playbook.”

Azar’s initial comments misfired on two fronts. Like many U.S. officials, from President Donald Trump on down, he underestimated the pandemic’s severity. He also overestimated his agency’s preparedness.

As is now widely known, two agencies Azar oversaw as HHS secretary, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration, wouldn’t come up with viable tests for five and half weeks, even as other countries and the World Health Organization had already prepared their …

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  Special Report: Former Labradoodle breeder was tapped to lead U.S. pandemic task force

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of

Receive the Daily Schwartz Report

Subscribe

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change
WhidbyTV-video-splash Talking Social Change Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Follow me on Academia.edu

Archives

diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com