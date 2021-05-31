Southwest’s New Climate Peril

One of the fastest-warming regions of the U.S. is the Southwest — and that region, plus the broader West, is stuck in its most expansive and intense drought of the 21st century.
Why it matters: Studies show that a warming climate is exacerbating the drought, and in some ways may be triggering it in the first place. That means the Southwest is drying out — and California’s large wildfires could start as soon as next month.
- And one climate researcher says California’s Sierra Nevada Mountains saw one of the fastest snow melt-outs in history this year.
- The drought situation is particularly severe in the Colorado River Basin and northern California. Scientists and public officials are warning that the California wildfire season is likely to be severe, due to the combination of dry vegetation and above-average temperatures.
- This one comes on the heels of the worst fire season in state history, which turned the skies above San Francisco a “Blade Runner” orange last year.
The big picture: Some parts of the world are already getting close to, or have slipped beyond, the Paris agreement’stemperature limit thatscientists warned about in a report last week.
- As Earth’s temperatures