Solar jobs fell for the first time since 2010

The red hot solar jobs market cooled off last year.
The solar industry shed nearly 10,000 jobs in 2017, a 4% drop from 2016, according to a report by the Solar Foundation, a nonprofit group that promotes solar energy. It’s the first time jobs have fallen since the group began tracking them in 2010.
The tax credit was later extended, but companies had rushed to install panels before the credit was supposed to lapse. Then they pulled back in 2017.
Employers were also worried that the Trump administration would put high tariffs on imported solar panels, the Solar Foundation found.
“We’re facing some headwinds with the trade case,” said Ed Gilliland, the group’s senior director.
In the spring of 2017,…
The powers that should not be can try to restrain solar growth, but they will not succeed long term. As storage density capacities rise, solar will begin to outpace and displace coal and natural gas even more than it has already.