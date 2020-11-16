Solar is now ‘cheapest electricity in history’, confirms IEA

Source:     CarbonBrief
Publication Date:     13 October 2020 8:37
 https://www.carbonbrief.org/solar-is-now-cheapest-electricity-in-history-confirms-iea

At a time when the American media seems to be filled only with the hurtful, petty, criminality of Trump and the Republican Party, I thought my readers would appreciate some excellent good news about the world moving out of the carbon era, in spite of all the Trumpian madness.

Solar in Portugal Credit: ACCIONA Energy

The world’s best solar power schemes now offer the “cheapest…electricity in history” with the technology cheaper than coal and gas in most major countries.

That is according to the International Energy Agency’s World Energy Outlook 2020. The 464-page outlook, published today by the IEA, also outlines the “extraordinarily turbulent” impact of coronavirus and the “highly uncertain” future of global energy use over the next two decades.

Reflecting this uncertainty, this year’s version of the highly influential annual outlook offers four “pathways” to 2040, all of which see a major rise in renewables. The IEA’s main scenario has 43% more solar output by 2040 than it expected in 2018, partly due to detailed new analysis showing that solar power is 20-50% cheaper than thought.

Despite a more rapid rise for renewables and a “structural” decline for coal, the IEA says it is too soon to declare a peak in global oil use, unless there is stronger climate action. Similarly, it says demand for gas could rise 30% by 2040, unless the policy response to global warming steps up.

This means that, while global CO2 emissions have effectively peaked, they are “far from the immediate …

Link to Full Article:  Solar is now ‘cheapest electricity in history’, confirms IEA
