Social Psychological Perspectives on Trump Supporters

Author:     Thomas F. Pettigrew
Source:     Journal of Social and Political Psychology
Publication Date:     29 NOV 2017 AT 22:50 ET
Link: https://www.rawstory.com/2017/11/a-new-analysis-of-trump-supporters-has-uncovered-5-key-psychological-traits-about-them/"

I have been doing research on why approximately 36 per cent of the American population still supports Donald Trump and Republicanism which, as I said the other day, increasingly looks to me like a form of mental illness, whose leader is sociopath.

When I see or listen to Donald Trump I perceive a man who is mentally deranged. A vulgar racist compulsive liar, and molester of women who is utterly incompetent to hold any position of authority at any level of government. But for that 36 per cent they see… what exactly? That is what I have been trying to work out. It’s easy to see why the rich like Trump and Republicans; they are going to get ridiculously richer as a result of the tax bill now being debated in Congress. About $5.8 billion richer, while the poor and middle class with be $5.3 billion poorer. It is almost a dollar for dollar transfer of wealth. But why are middle class and poor people supportive of Trump and Republicans. Almost every Red value state has significantly inferior social outcome data than the Blue value states near it. Kansas and Missouri, Wisconsin and Minnesota, North Carolina and Virginia, and so on. Yet for that 36 per cent it’s “We want more of the same.”

As I have climbed into this research I saw the Trump phenomenon as related to why accused pedophile and teen stalker Roy Moore may yet win the Alabama senate race. This suggested to me that what I was researching was a matter that at heart was part of the psychophysiology of politics.

That suggested that neuroscience, psychology, psychiatry, and anthropology were where answers would be found and, sure enough when I started searching the journals I found first the report I ran the other day and, yesterday, this paper in the Journal of Social and Political Psychology. 

My take away so far is that the problem of America, is Americans.

Abstract

No one factor describes Trump’s supporters. But an array of factors – many of them reflecting five major social psychological phenomena can help to account for this extraordinary political event: authoritarianism, social dominance orientation, prejudice, relative deprivation, and intergroup contact. Research on the topic demonstrates that these theories and concepts of social psychology prove centrally important in helping to understand this unexpected event. This paper describes the supporting data for this statement and demonstrates the close parallels between these American results and those of research on far-right European supporters.

Contents

Social scientists are keenly aware that the world is exceedingly complex, that virtually all social phenomena are multivariate. Understanding Trump’s supporters is no exception. We must consider an array of interrelated factors to account for this unprecedented election – demographic and individual factors that constituted the tinder for the explosion and the actual igniting factors that lit the fire. Research on the topic demonstrates that numerous theories and concepts of social psychology prove centrally important in helping to understand this unexpected event. But no claim is made that these social psychological factors provide in themselves a complete explanation. Obviously, key political variables are also involved (Norpoth, 2016),

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  Social Psychological Perspectives on Trump Supporters

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

What People are Saying About the Online Course

Overall good coverage of the subject and related areas in clear language and background information. Mr Schwartz is a knowledgeable man who conveys his teaching with empathy and concern. An enjoyable and true learning experience with the tools to practice and further one's development.

Pareese USA

<< Prev
Next >>

WhidbyTV-video-splash
Talking Social Change
Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)


Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2017 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com