Social identity threat and religion in the US

Author:    
Source:     Science Daily/ The Journal of Social Psychological and Personality Science
Publication Date:     November 14, 2017
 Link: https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/11/171114142334.htm"

In my view this is one of the reasons people vote Republican. First, Christianity in the U.S. was captured by a Christofascist cult promulgated largely by radio  and TV preachers, and the super churches they created. Then this cult made a Faustian bargain with the uber-rich, who poured in money, and captured the Republican Party driving out the moderate Rockefeller, Everett Dirksen Republicans who played such an important and ethical role in Watergate.

As I have said the universals of all fundamentalist religions are: 1) A sense of self-righteous superiority; 2) a sense of persecution by “others”; 3) a conviction of male dominance; and, 4) an obsessive need to control females. And so, in Third World states like Alabama, we have candidates like Roy Moore

Citation: Michael H. Pasek, Jonathan E. Cook. Religion From the Target’s PerspectiveSocial Psychological and Personality Science, 2017; 194855061773908 DOI: 10.1177/1948550617739089

Credit: Shutterstock

When people feel targeted because of their religious identity, they can experience a psychological threat that may undermine psychological well-being and increase prejudice toward other groups, according to a new study by Penn State psychologists.

The findings, which appear online in the journal of Social Psychological and Personality Science, suggest that in the United States, highly religious Protestants and religious minorities — Jews and Muslims — feel the most targeted for their religious group membership and religious beliefs. This perception, which the researchers term “religious threat,” leads people to feel socially isolated, be less comfortable sharing their religion with others and to be more likely to hold prejudiced attitudes towards others.

“American society is in a downward spiral of interreligious intolerance,” said Michael Pasek, a doctoral student in social psychology and the lead investigator on the research. “When people see their religion or religious beliefs mocked in the public domain or criticized by political leaders, these experiences signal to members of entire religious groups that they don’t belong.”

The first large study examining social identity threat and religion in the United States, the survey recruited 970 participants from 44 states and the District of Columbia. Participants were

