Slow federal response in Puerto Rico is causing urgent shortage of IV bags

The complete failure of the Trump administration to effectively address what happened in Puerto Rico ought to be a wake-up call to all Americans that we are not prepared to deal with climate change.

The misery and death Trump has allowed to occur in Puerto Rico ought to be an impeachable offense, but won’t be of course, teh Republican Party needs a useful idiot in the presidency to move their agenda forward; the tax bill was just the beginning.

If I were a Puerto Rican I would be organizing an independence movement. On the basis of the social outcome data I see no benefit in being a colony of the United States, and a rather substantial downside. There is no reason that Puerto Rico could not do as well as any of the other Caribbean island nations.

Ben Boyer, by his own admission, usually restricts his tweeting to ” dumb stuff” or ” juvenile pictures of signs.” Occasionally, there’s a picture of his three-year-old daughter. But on December 28, the San Diego man’s tweets got serious. “My wife’s nurse had to stand for 30 mins & administer a drug slowly through a syringe because there are almost no IV bags in the continental U.S. anymore. See, they were all manufactured in a Puerto Rican factory which still isn’t fixed,” he wrote. “Meanwhile that stupid swollen prick golfs,” he added.

The tweet spread like wildfire. By Saturday morning, it had more than 100,000 likes and 62,000 retweets. “I think probably it wouldn’t have blown up without that there,” Boyer said of his allusion to President Trump in an interview with Newsweek. “I don’t regret it.

