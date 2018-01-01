Slow federal response in Puerto Rico is causing urgent shortage of IV bags

Ben Boyer, by his own admission, usually restricts his tweeting to ” dumb stuff” or ” juvenile pictures of signs.” Occasionally, there’s a picture of his three-year-old daughter. But on December 28, the San Diego man’s tweets got serious. “My wife’s nurse had to stand for 30 mins & administer a drug slowly through a syringe because there are almost no IV bags in the continental U.S. anymore. See, they were all manufactured in a Puerto Rican factory which still isn’t fixed,” he wrote. “Meanwhile that stupid swollen prick golfs,” he added.
The tweet spread like wildfire. By Saturday morning, it had more than 100,000 likes and 62,000 retweets. “I think probably it wouldn’t have blown up without that there,” Boyer said of his allusion to President Trump in an interview with Newsweek. “I don’t regret it.