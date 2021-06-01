Six US Tech Giants Paid Almost $100 Billion Less in Taxes From 2011 to 2020 Than Reported: Analysis

Author:     Kenny Stancil
Source:     Common Dreams
Publication Date:     Monday, May 31, 2021
 Link: https://www.commondreams.org/news/2021/05/31/six-us-tech-giants-paid-almost-100-billion-less-taxes-2011-2020-reported-analysis"

The American tax system is rigged to favor the rich, both individuals and corporations. I think many people understand that, but I am not sure they understand just how rigged the system is. Imagine what could have been done to foster wellbeing with the $100 billion discussed in this report?

An illustration picture taken in London on December 18, 2020 shows the logos of Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon, and Microsoft displayed on a mobile phone and a laptop screen. (Photo: Justin Tallis/AFP/Getty

Bolstering demands for a global minimum tax to rein in corporations’ evasive tactics, a new analysis released Monday showed that a half dozen companies based in the United States paid almost $100 billion less in taxes over the past decade than stated in their annual reports.

Between 2011 and 2020, Amazon, Facebook, Alphabet (the owner of Google), Netflix, Apple, and Microsoft—known as the “Silicon Six”—paid roughly $219 billion in income taxes, which amounts to just 3.6% of their more than $6 trillion in total revenue, according to the Fair Tax Foundation. Income tax is paid on profits, not total revenue, and researchers said these tech giants are adept at reducing their tax liabilities by shifting profits to offshore tax havens.

Had the “Silicon Six” paid the prevailing tax rates in the countries in which they operate, they would have given global tax authorities over $149 billion more than they did over the past decade, researchers said. Moreover, not only did these corporate behemoths fork over nearly $150 billion …

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  Six US Tech Giants Paid Almost $100 Billion Less in Taxes From 2011 to 2020 Than Reported: Analysis
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved