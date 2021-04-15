Six GOP Senators Are Trying to Block a Bill to Combat Hate Crime Violence Against Asian Americans

Six Senate Republicans are trying to block legislation that would help combat the rise in hate crimes and violence against Asian Americans fueled by the coronavirus pandemic and a former president and members of his party who insist on calling it the “Chinese virus.”
Late Wednesday afternoon the Senate voted 92-6 to begin debate on the legislation, known as the “COVID–19 Hate Crimes Act.” Six Republicans voted against moving the legislation forward, in an attempt to block its passage.
The six are Senators Tom Cotton (AR), Ted Cruz (TX), Josh Hawley (MN), Roger Marshall (KS), Rand Paul (KY), and Tommy Tuberville (AL).…