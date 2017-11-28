Sinclair’s conservative news takeover will rock 15 regions

Over the last several days I have been running a series of reports on a major negative trend I see occurring, one that is substantially undermining the integrity of America’s Fourth Estate. Time Magazine has just been purchased by the Meredith Corporation which is backed by the Koch Brothers. What do you think the effect of that will be?

Even worse the Sinclair Broadcast Group, thanks to the relaxed regulations of the FCC — thanks to Trump — has been given a green light to purchase Tribune Media. The result will drastically change the news coverage in at least 15 regions in the U.S. Here’s the story. You, the local viewer, of course, had no say in any of this, just as the Republicans planned for it to happen.

Consumers are left to connect the dots about Sinclair on their own, which is exactly what the media giant wants — and which is why Media Matters has compiled a list of the communities where Sinclair is expected to grow soon.

Conservative local TV news giant Sinclair Broadcast Group has been quietly injecting right-wing spin into local newscasts for years. The company thrives when it flies under the radar, serving local audiences who might not realize what they’re tuning in for (emphasis added) — so Media Matters is helping to highlight where communities can fight back.

Sinclair’s most well-known tactic for slanting newscasts is its use of nationally produced “must-run” commentary segments. The segments, which all Sinclair-owned and operated news stations are required to air, include(frequently embarrassingpro-Trump propaganda missives from former Trump aide Boris Epshteyn, rants about “politically correct” culture from former Sinclair exec Mark Hyman, and fearmongering “Terrorism Alert Desk” segments that seem to often focus on just about anything Muslims do.

Now Sinclair is ramping up its efforts with a proposed acquisition of Tribune Media stations. The purchase would allow Sinclair to expand its presence in mid-sized cities across the country (particularly

