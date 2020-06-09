Shutdowns prevented 60 million coronavirus infections in the United States

Even though the president and his Trumpers have largely ignored the self-isolation regime, we still saved thousands of lives because most people did listen to the scientists and doctors. Here is the data, and consider New Zealand.

A new study reveals that roughly 60 million Americans were saved from novel coronavirus infections as a result of the shutdown orders implemented throughout the United States during the pandemic. That means about 18% of the country’s population avoided a coronavirus infection as a result, likely reducing the death toll by six or seven figures. 

The report, which was published in the journal Nature, modeled infection and disease spread using well-established public health models. Researchers determined that, without public health–informed shutdown measures, early infection rates increased by 43 percent per day on average both in the United States and in five other countries including ChinaFranceIranItaly and South Korea. (The authors noted that the average fell to 38 percent when Iran, which had an unusually high growth rate, was omitted from the equation.)

The authors analyzed the data from these countries both prior to and during the periods when strict containment policies were imposed.  

“We find that the deployment of anti-contagion policies in all six countries significantly and substantially slowed the pandemic,” they concluded. 

