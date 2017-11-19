The Shocking Math of the Republican Tax Plan

Author:     Adam Davidson
Source:     The New Yorker
Publication Date:     18 November 2017 (used)
 Link: https://www.newyorker.com/news/news-desk/the-shocking-math-of-the-republican-tax-plan

The Republican tax plans, House and Senate, are so awful that they ought to be center stage with the media, instead of being a peripheral story in a media circus dominated by Trump’s tweets. It amazes me that the media herd falls for his shiny object chaffing again and again. But they do.

Anyway, I have been looking for a valid data-based assessment in standard English of these tax plans, and found it in The New Yorker.   Unless you are a multi-millionaire if some variant of these bills passes, and is signed by Trump, you are about to be screwed big time.

What really stands out for me in this exercise is the corruption and scumbaggery of people like Orrin Hatch. Ethics and morality seem to play no role in modern Republicanism.

Senator Orrin Hatch, of Utah, co-chairs the Joint Committee on Taxation, whose reports this week make startling reading, or as startling as a series of spreadsheets of tax revenue data can be.
Credit: Andrew Harrer / Bloomberg

If it gives us nothing else positive, the Republican tax plan—and, in its Senate form, the health-care repeal—at least provides clarity. There is no debate. The middle class will, in the long run, pay more in taxes than under current law, and the rich will pay less. For a brief moment last week, there did seem to be space for discussion, in the form of a disagreement between the centrist and highly regarded Tax Policy Center and the Tax Foundation, a pro-business group that is generally seen as more biased. Even if poorly matched, having two groups with similar, boring names set the stage for the appearance of a two-handed tax debate. One side says it helps the rich, hurts everyone else, and will lead to a bigger deficit; the other side says the opposite. Our media and political system has long viewed economic policy—and, especially, taxation—as the equivalent of “American Idol.” There is a group of judges, loudly disagreeing, and the …

Link to Full Article:  The Shocking Math of the Republican Tax Plan

