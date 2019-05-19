Shocker: Trump and Barr refuse to defend ban on female genital mutilation

Author:     Dakin Andone
Source:     Salon
Publication Date:     MAY 14, 2019 12:00PM (UTC)
 Link: https://www.salon.com/2019/05/14/shocker-trump-and-barr-refuse-to-defend-ban-on-female-genital-mutilation/"

If you are a female in the United States, particularly if you live in a state run by the Republican Party, your status as an equal to men, as well as your ability to control your own body is under aggressive attack. That doesn’t surprise me, the christofascists have been clear about their Abrahamic position for decades; women are an inferior subordinate gender. What does surprise me is how docile American women are about this. Millions of women, in fact, voted in support of these attacks, and seem quite comfortable about voting for its continuance again in 2020. Most don’t even seem to be aware of what is happening about female genital mutilation in the U.S.. Or to care if they do know. Here is a report on Trump, Barr, and the latest developments.

Attorney General William Barr
Credit: Getty/AP/Salon

One of the many frustrating side effects of the Trump crisis is the way the firehose of news too often obscures our ability to digest or even notice stories that, in normal times, would’ve generated all-caps banner headlines and breaking news alerts. This isn’t to say the stories that do get such headlines aren’t important — they usually are. But even with the ability for 24-hour news networks and the internet to cover dozens of stories at once, there are still myriad events that get lost in the chaos.

One such story is so horrifying it’s kind of remarkable it hasn’t sparked more outrage. It should.

By now you’re probably aware of a barbaric ritual known as female genital mutilation, or FGM for short. Trigger warning: This is about to get graphic.

Generally speaking, FGM is the medieval practice of restraining young girls and removing their external female genitals, without anesthesia or antiseptics. Most often the clitoris of young girls is carved out, the “Type 1” iteration of the procedure, using everything from “knives, scissors, scalpels, pieces of glass or razor blades.” It can also include the suturing of labia (“Type 3”) or …

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  Shocker: Trump and Barr refuse to defend ban on female genital mutilation

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change
WhidbyTV-video-splash Talking Social Change Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Follow me on Academia.edu

Archives

diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com