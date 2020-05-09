She Said Anthony Fauci Sexually Assaulted Her. Now She Says Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman Paid Her to Lie.

Author:     NANCY ROMMELMANN
Source:     reason
Publication Date:     5.7.2020 11:00 AM
 Link: https://reason.com/2020/05/07/she-said-anthony-fauci-sexually-assaulted-her-now-she-says-jacob-wohl-and-jack-burkman-paid-her-to-lie/"

I’ll just let this story speak for itself.

Diana Andrade and Jacob Wohl, the woman who falsely accused Dr, Anthony Fauci of sexual misconduct, and the man who paid her to do it. Credit:  Diana Andrade

After failing to frame Robert Mueller, Elizabeth Warren, and others for sexual misconduct, the infamous Trumpster hoaxers tried to go after Fauci. But the woman they hired to play the victim had second thoughts.

I’d just finished Saturday morning’s second cup of coffee when an email popped through, subject line: “Exposing Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman.”

“Hi Nancy, I hope you are having a nice weekend. I feel very bad about lying to you and others about Dr. Fauci. I took it upon myself to call Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman and record them (see attached)… Many thanks and again, I feel very bad about all this. I apologize to you, the other reporters and Dr. Fauci.”

The writer of the email identified herself as Diana Andrade. I had never before emailed with Andrade, but had spoken with her 10 days earlier, when I knew her as “Diana Rodriguez.” At that time, Rodriguez alleged that when she was 20 years old, in 2014, she’d been sexually assaulted by Dr. Anthony Fauci, the …

Link to Full Article:  She Said Anthony Fauci Sexually Assaulted Her. Now She Says Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman Paid Her to Lie.

