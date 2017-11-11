The seven megatrends that could beat global warming: ‘There is reason for hope’

Even though the Republican Party and its leader Donald Trump don’t think climate change, at least human mediated change exists. They’re not alone. Less than half of Americans believe in climate change at all.  However stupid that may be, that’s where we are as a country, at least at the federal level, and in those states run by Republicans. At one level that is catastrophic. But it is not the whole story. There are counter trends, and here are seven of them. They represent good news.

Solar and wind farm
Credit: Stanford University

‘Everybody gets paralysed by bad news because they feel helpless,” says Christiana Figueres, the former UN climate chief who delivered the landmark Paris climate change agreement. “It is so in our personal lives, in our national lives and in our planetary life.”

But it is becoming increasingly clear that it does not need to be all bad news: a series of fast-moving global megatrends, spurred by trillion-dollar investments, indicates that humanity might be able to avert the worst impacts of global warming. From trends already at full steam, including renewable energy, to those just now hitting the big time, such as mass-market electric cars, to those just emerging, such as plant-based alternatives to meat, these trends show that greenhouse gas emissions can be halted.

“If we were seeing linear progress, I would say good, but we’re not going to make it in time,” says Figueres, now the convener of the Mission 2020 initiative, which warns that the world has only three years to get carbon emissions on a downward curve and on the way to beating global warming. “But the fact is we are seeing progress that is growing exponentially, …

Overall good coverage of the subject and related areas in clear language and background information. Mr Schwartz is a knowledgeable man who conveys his teaching with empathy and concern. An enjoyable and true learning experience with the tools to practice and further one's development.

Pareese USA

Pareese USA

