Sessions must stop telling lies about marijuana

Author:     Ryan Jennemann
Source:     Raw Story/Newsweek
Publication Date:     13 DEC 2017 AT 09:06 ET
Link: https://www.rawstory.com/2017/12/sessions-must-stop-telling-lies-about-marijuana/"

Jeff Sessions, in my view, never should have been appointed, let alone confirmed, as Attorney General. Anyone who knows anything of his history knows he is an unreconstructed Confederate from another century. Worse yet he is corrupt, and a perjurer. Personally, having met him a couple of times, I think he is also a moron. But there he is.

His obsession against marijuana is of a piece with his other views, which is to say it is not fact based, but purely ideological, with a heavy spice of theological. Unfortunately, in the face of the current legal, and corporately created opioid crisis that afflicts America, particularly rural America, that is exactly not what is needed.

Here is the latest.

Republican Attorney General Jeff Sessions

Congress just gave the Rohrabacher-Blumenauer amendment, which bars the Department of Justice from using federal funds to prosecute people buying or selling medical marijuana in states that have legalized it, a temporary reprieve until Dec. 22.

