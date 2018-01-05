Sessions announces end to policy that allowed legal pot to flourish

Author:     JOSH GERSTEIN and CRISTIANO LIMA
Source:     Politico
Publication Date:     01/04/2018 01:54 PM EST
 Link: https://www.politico.com/story/2018/01/04/jeff-sessions-marijuana-policy-us-attorney-enforcement-324020

Jeff Sessions has now set in motion a major confrontation between the Trump administration and those states that have legalized marijuana. In my opinion this decision by Sessions could have a huge negative effect on the Republican Party in the 2o18 elections

Attorney General Jeff Sessions
Credit: AP Andrew Harnik

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced on Thursday that he was rescinding an Obama-era policy that had paved the way for legalized marijuana to flourish in states across the country, prompting quick pushback from at least two Republican senators from states that allow its use.

In a long-awaited move, the Justice Department chief withdrew federal guidelines that effectively limited prosecutions of businesses and individuals who sold pot in a legal manner under state law, even though the drug remains illegal under federal law.

Sessions said future prosecutions would be up to individual U.S. attorneys. However, the announcement appeared intended to discourage marijuana-related business by being deliberately vague about future federal enforcement efforts.

The new approach will probably increase confusion about the legal risk of marijuana-related activity in states that have passed legislation allowing people to grow, buy or use pot.

“Given the Department’s well-established general principles, previous nationwide guidance specific to marijuana enforcement is unnecessary and is rescinded, effective immediately,” Sessions said in a one-page memo sent to federal prosecutors nationwide.

In a statement, the attorney general said the department’s earlier guidance “undermines the rule of law” by second-guessing the national drug laws …

Link to Full Article:  Sessions announces end to policy that allowed legal pot to flourish

