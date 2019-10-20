Separate and unequal train service returns on Trump’s Amtrak

One of the major social trends in the United States is the multi-generational attempt by the Republican Party in service to the ultra-rich and its corporate masters to create a basically feudal economy; you usually hear this described as Neoliberalism. American wealth inequality, as I have demonstrated in numerous reports is unequalled in the world. It is so great it is essentially invisible because most people simply cannot even conceive of the reality.

You have to be able to buy anything you want, to have several private aircraft, perhaps a helicopter or two, several 200-foot or better yachts, houses, and estates running in cost to hundreds of millions, staffs of lawyers and accountants to see you live essentially above the law. To understand what that world is like you have to live it. But this differentiation is trickling down, and showing up like this.

None of this is going to stop until we create a political system that is based on the fostering of wellbeing which includes fundamental equality. And be clear, this is not against entrepreneurship, it is not against making a fair profit in a system that is not rigged to advance the rich, it is simply about fostering wellbeing from the individual, to the family, the community, the nation, the earth itself. A world that is attainable if we choose to make it so.

AMTRAK Dining Car

Separate and unequal passenger rail travel is back at the behest of the Trump administration. Unlike the infamous 1896 Supreme Court decision known as Plessy, which denied African Americans travel in cars occupied by whites and relegated them to inferior rail cars, this new segregation is based solely on money.

Team Trump forced Amtrak to limit dining car access on four long haul routes to passengers who paid for roomettes. More routes will be affected in the future.

Those in the cheap seats are now barred from the dining cars.

Team Trump hates passenger trains. In its first budget the Trump administration proposed to halve the federal appropriation for Amtrak, which would have put American passenger train service into a death spiral. Congress refused to go along in 2018 even with …

