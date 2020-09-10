Senior DHS official alleges in whistleblower complaint that he was told to stop providing intelligence analysis on threat of Russian interference

Author:     Shane Harris, Nick Miroff and Ellen Nakashima
Source:     The Washington Post
Publication Date:     September 9, 2020 at 12:42 p.m. PDT
 Link: https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/senior-dhs-official-alleges-in-whistleblower-complaint-that-he-was-told-to-stop-providing-intelligence-analysis-on-threat-of-russian-interference/2020/09/09/9d0661c4-f2b6-11ea-b796-2dd09962649c_story.html

As you probably already know today has been one horror story of Trump criminal deceit after another. I am not going to do most of them because they are already so widely covered they don’t need SR. But this one stood out for me because it so directly affects the security of the country, and so clearly illustrates that Trump is in some way compromised and under the control of Putin. History, I think, is going to reveal that Trump from the day he became a candidate has been a traitor.

Today I watched CNN, MSNBC, PBS, and FOX. It was fascinating. The first three networks told variations of the same stories. FOX reported another reality entirely. The only mention they made of the stories covered in the previous article was why didn’t Bob Woodward publish this book earlier. It was all his fault. And they do this with a straight face, knowing perfectly well that they are lying and promoting disinformation.

President Trump, flanked by Attorney General William P. Barr and acting homeland security secretary Chad Wolf, speaks in Kenosha, Wis., on Sept. 1. Credit: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty

A senior Department of Homeland Security official alleges that he was told to stop providing intelligence reports on the threat of Russian interference in the 2020 election, in part because it “made the President look bad,” an instruction he believed would jeopardize national security.

The official, Brian Murphy, who until recently was in charge of intelligence and analysis at DHS, said in a whistleblower complaint that on two occasions he was told to stand down on reporting about the Russian threat and alleged that senior officials told him to modify other intelligence reports, including about white supremacists, to bring them in line with President Trump’s public comments, directions he said he refused.

On July 8, Murphy said in the complaint, acting homeland security secretary Chad Wolf told him that an “intelligence notification” regarding Russian disinformation efforts should be “held” because it was unflattering to Trump, who has long derided the Kremlin’s interference as a “hoax” that was concocted by his opponents to delegitimize his victory in 2016.

It’s not clear who would have seen …

