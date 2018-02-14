Sean Hannity comes completely unglued over alleged ‘secret sperm’ hidden in Obama’s portrait

Author:     Brad Reed
Source:     Raw Story
Publication Date:     13 FEB 2018 AT 13:15 ET
Link: https://www.rawstory.com/2018/02/sean-hannity-comes-completely-unglued-alleged-secret-sperm-hidden-obamas-portrait/"

Periodically, I publish stuff I see coming from the Theocratic Right. I do that because I think it is important to have a sense of proportion and context for this parallel world.

Today I am doing two stories because I want you to see just how weird the rightwing worldview is. We’ll start with this one that sent Sean Hannity into the vapors. Sperm in Obama’s official portrait. Really, this is what Fox covers.

Sean Hannity Credit; FOX

Fox News host Sean Hannity on Tuesday came completely unglued over what he claimed was a “secret sperm” hidden within former President Barack Obama’s official portrait.

Writing on Twitter, Hannity said that Obama’s portrait, which was unveiled on Monday, was loaded with “inappropriate sexual innuendo” that showed “a stark contrast to predecessors.”

As evidence for this claim, Hannity posted a link to an article on his own website titled, “PORTRAIT PERVERSION: Obama Portrait Features ‘SECRET SPERM.’”

The article itself details Obama portrait artist Kehinde Wiley’s past use of what the New York Times has described as “rich textile or wallpaper backgrounds whose patterns he has likened to abstractions of sperm.”

The article then zooms in on a portion of the Obama portrait that it believes depicts a sperm swimming on the former president’s head, just around the area of his left temple.

The Hannity article said that the purported sperm in the Obama painting was part of a “shocking” and “widening scandal” about the portrait. In addition to painting the supposed sperm, notes the …

  1. Mark R
    Wednesday, February 14, 2018 at 5:28 am

    Lamestream media at its finest.

    Reply

