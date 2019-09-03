Sea turtles at risk as Trump weakens protections of animals endangered by climate crisis

Author:     Oliver Milman
Source:     The Guardian (U.K.)
Publication Date:     Fri 23 Aug 2019 02.00 EDT
Trump in his psychotic mind boggling incompetence and unfettered greed is facilitating the destruction of the earth’s ecosystems and all humanity, as well as the creatures with whom we share the planet are paying the price.

A loggerhead sea turtle. Rising seas and escalating temperatures threaten to wipe out some of the world’s premier sea turtle nesting habitat.
Life as a sea turtle is already harrowing. Emerging alone from a shell to crawl through a deadly gauntlet of predatory birds, dogs and ants, all for the goal of reaching the ocean, a place where fish swallow you whole and fragments of discarded plastic slowly suffocate you.

Now climate change – in the form of sea level rise, rising temperatures and fiercer storms – is adding further, existential hardships and in the US a recent weakening of endangered species protections by the Trump administration will further imperil sea turtles and other creatures threatened by the climate crisis.

So a coalition of environmental groups has launched a federal court lawsuitto halt the Trump administration’s new interpretation of the Endangered Species Act, America’s bedrock conservation law. The changes will, among other things, limit consideration of threats to species to the “foreseeable future” and make it harder to place protections on important habitat.

Conservationists say this new regime is likely to disregard the looming long-term danger posed by climate change to creatures such as the Canada …

