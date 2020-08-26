Screen-based online learning will change kids’ brains. Are we ready for that?

My wife was a Waldorf elementary school teacher for many years, and has commented to me about her belief that the function of childhood is play with others, not looking at video monitors, and that doing so would change kid’s brains. And that this may well turn out to be another negative social outcome arising from Trump’s incompetence in handling the Covid-19 pandemic. She’s right, and the neurological and psychological data supporting her observation is beginning to be published.

‘With millions of students learning at home, developing a biliterate brain – one adapted to both digital and traditional print literacy – has never been more important.’ Credit: JGI/Jamie Grill/Getty /Blend

Literacy literally changes the human brain. The process of learning to read changes our brain, but so does what we read, how we readand on what we read (print, e-reader, phone, laptop). This is especially important in our new reality, when many people are tethered to multiple screens at any given moment. With much of the world working from home, and millions of students learning at home, developing a biliterate brain – one adapted to both digital and traditional print literacy – has never been more important.

The poet TS Eliot presciently asked: “Where is the knowledge in our information? Where is the wisdom in our knowledge?” Neuroscientists and educators ask similar questions: will different mediums advantage or disadvantage our abilities to acquire information, distinguish what is true, immerse ourselves in the perspectives of others and turn information into knowledge, the precursor of wisdom? The emerging answers will have profound implications for shaping children’s intellectual, social-emotional and ethical development and preserving ours.

We are still in the early stages …

