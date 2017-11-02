Scott Pruitt Plans to Dismiss EPA’s Expert Scientific Advisors

Author:     Michael Biesecker
Source:     Time
Publication Date:     November 1, 2017
 Link: http://time.com/5004927/scott-pruitt-epa-advisory-committee/"

The rest of the world is preparing for climate change, as are the Western states and even scattered American cities and towns, even those in Red value denier states. But at the federal level it is very clear that climate change plays no role in policy planning. Before I left I ran a piece about  Scott Pruitt taking down from government sites information to help municipalities and even individuals to prepare for climate change. The actual data had vanished months earlier.

Now he has made his next move. Get rid of the scientists. Here’s the story, and a sad business it is.

Scott Pruitt, the head of the Environmental Protection Agency.
Credit: Saul Loeb / AFP

WASHINGTON, D.C.  — The head of the Environmental Protection Agency said Tuesday he intends to replace the outside experts that advise him on science and public health issues with new board members holding more diverse views.

In announcing the changes, EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt suggested many previously appointed to the panels were potentially biased because they had received federal research grants. The 22 boards advise EPA on a wide range of issues, including drinking water standards and pesticide safety.

“Whatever science comes out of EPA shouldn’t be political science,” said Pruitt, a Republican lawyer who previously served as the attorney general of Oklahoma. “From this day forward, EPA advisory committee members will be financially independent from the agency.”

Pruitt has expressed skepticism about the consensus of climate scientists that man-made carbon emissions are the primary cause …

