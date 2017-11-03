Scientists Say They’ve Found Hidden Space In Great Pyramid Of Giza

Author:     NELL GREENFIELDBOYCE
Source:     npr
Publication Date:     November 2, 20178:01 AM ET
 Link: http://www.npr.org/sections/thetwo-way/2017/11/02/561468384/scientists-say-theyve-found-hidden-space-in-great-pyramid-of-giza

Another archaeological chapter long thought to be finished is undergoing a new edition. Here’s a particularly elegant one, I say this because the taking of the data involved no damage to the pyramid itself.

This illustration shows the known rooms of the Great Pyramid, including the Queen’s Chamber, the King’s Chamber and the long Grand Gallery, along with the newly discovered void, which is depicted as a fuzzy oblong shape.
Credit: ScanPyramids mission

The Great Pyramid of Giza has been probed with the tools of modern particle physics by scientists who say they have discovered a huge, secret space hidden within its ancient walls.

It is located above a tall, cathedral-like room known as the Grand Gallery, and this newly found space is comparable in size — about 100 feet long, according to a report in the journal Nature.

That makes it a major structure within this royal tomb, which was built around 2500 B.C. and is considered to be one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World. Yet until now, despite centuries of study, no one knew this space was there.…

Link to Full Article:  Scientists Say They've Found Hidden Space In Great Pyramid Of Giza

