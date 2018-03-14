Scientists have established a link between brain damage and religious fundamentalism

Author:     BOBBY AZARIAN
Source:     Raw Story
Publication Date:     12 MAR 2018 AT 16:36 ET
Link: https://www.rawstory.com/2018/03/scientists-established-link-brain-damage-religious-fundamentalism/"

Based on decades of reading social outcome and neuroscience research data I have been saying for some years that conservative religiosity is  as much a psychophysical disorder as a political or religious position. Here’s the latest research confirming that view.

The primary research paper of which this report is a popular presentation is:

 2017 Jun;100:18-25. doi: 10.1016/j.neuropsychologia.2017.04.009. Epub 2017 Apr 6.Biological and cognitive underpinnings of religious fundamentalism.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/28392301

 

Republican christofascist Mike Pence, Vice President. Credit: Gage Skidmore/Flickr

A study published in the journal  Neuropsychologia has shown that religious fundamentalism is, in part, the result of a functional impairment in a brain region known as the prefrontal cortex. (emphasis added)

The findings suggest that damage to particular areas of the prefrontal cortex indirectly promotes religious fundamentalism by diminishing cognitive flexibility and openness—a psychology term that describes a personality trait which involves dimensions like curiosity, creativity, and open-mindedness.

Religious beliefs can be thought of as socially transmitted mental representations that consist of supernatural events and entities assumed to be real. Religious beliefs differ from empirical beliefs, which are based on how the world appears to be and are updated as new evidence accumulates or when new theories with better predictive power emerge. On the other hand, religious beliefs are not usually updated in response to new evidence or scientific explanations, and are therefore strongly associated with conservatism. They are fixed and rigid, which helps promote predictability and coherence to the rules of society among individuals within the group.

Religious fundamentalism refers to an ideology that emphasizes traditional religious texts and rituals and discourages progressive thinking about religion and social …

