Scientists Are Wrong About Climate Change. They’ve Been Underestimating the Pace of It

Author:     Naomi Oreskes, Michael Oppenheimer and Dale Jamieson
Source:     Reader Supported News
Publication Date:     21 August 19
 Link: https://readersupportednews.org/opinion2/277-75/58285-scientists-are-wrong-about-climate-change-theyve-been-underestimating-the-pace-of-it

I have been telling my readers for 10 years that based on my study of the data two principles always obtain in considering climate change trends: One: It is all happening faster than any of the conclusions you read. Two: The results of this trend are always worse than predicted

Here is confirmation from the researchers themselves.

Climate change and its impacts are emerging faster than scientists previously thought.
Credit: AFP

Recently, the U.K. Met Office announced a revision to the Hadley Center historical analysis of sea surface temperatures (SST), suggesting that the oceans have warmed about 0.1 degree Celsius more than previously thought. The need for revision arises from the long-recognized problem that in the past sea surface temperatures were measured using a variety of error-prone methods such as using open buckets, lamb’s wool–wrapped thermometers, and canvas bags. It was not until the 1990s that oceanographers developed a network of consistent and reliable measurement buoys.

Then, to develop a consistent picture of long-term trends, techniques had to be developed to compensate for the errors in the older measurements and reconcile them with the newer ones. The Hadley Centre has led this effort, and the new data set—dubbed HadSST4—is a welcome advance in our understanding of global climate change.

But that’s where the good news ends. Because the oceans cover three fifths of the globe, this correction implies that previous estimates of overall global warming have been too low. Moreover it was reported recently that in the one place where it was carefully measured, the underwater …

Link to Full Article:  Scientists Are Wrong About Climate Change. They've Been Underestimating the Pace of It

