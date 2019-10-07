Science is in “crisis” under Trump, new reports show

Author: ZOYA TEIRSTEIN
Source: Salon
Publication Date: OCTOBER 6, 2019 3:29PM (UTC)
 Link: https://www.salon.com/2019/10/06/science-is-in-crisis-under-trump-new-reports-show_partner/"

Trump and the Republicans do not like facts because their theories of government cannot withstand close scrutiny. The entire Republican approach is to further enrich the already rich, who buy Congressmembers and presidential candidates like so many cattle.

Science is a threat to their programs, and this is the result.

Lawmakers applaud as US President Donald Trump puts the cap on his pen after signing House Joint Resolution 41, which removes some Dodd-Frank regulations on oil and gas companies, during a bill signing ceremony in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, February 14, 2017.

Acceptance of the root cause of climate change — human beings — is growing among the American public. But among policymakers, acceptance is on the decline. (emphasis added)That’s the dismal conclusion of a new peer-reviewed study in Environmental Research Communications published on Thursday. Between 2010 and 2017, Washington policymakers became less supportive of the science behind climate change. What’s more, Washington elites have formed ideological echo chambers — metaphorical hidey-holes for people who have the same views on stuff — and become increasingly polarized.

The researchers who wrote the study surveyed dozens of Washington elites, not just in the government but at think tanks, environmental groups, and other policy-related institutions, in 2010, 2016, and again in 2017. The researchers asked about the respondents’ attitudes on climate change and also where they go for “expert scientific information about climate change.”

In 2010, "the

