‘Saving Life on Earth’ for Just $100 Billion: New Roadmap Shows How US Can Address Global Extinction Crisis
As the United Nations unveiled Monday a draft proposal to address threats to biodiversity, a new report outlined a strategy for U.S.-focused “visionary action to save life on Earth.”
The roadmap (pdf) was released Monday by the Center for Biological Diversity. It lays out specific steps for the United States to help end the global extinction crisis.
From the ongoing “insect apocalypse” to the deterioration of “ecosystems on which we and all other species depend” to the hurtling of roughly one million plant and animal species to the brink of extinction, the need for swift and far-reaching action is clear.
“The presence of wildlife brings joy and enriches us all—and each extinction makes our home a lonelier and colder place for us and future generations,” the report states.
The weight of the problem matched in the new publication’s title: Saving Life on Earth (pdf).
“Humans have never witnessed the profound level of wildlife losses unfolding in front of us right now,” said Tierra Curry, a …