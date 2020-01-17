‘Saving Life on Earth’ for Just $100 Billion: New Roadmap Shows How US Can Address Global Extinction Crisis

Author:     Andrea Germanos
Source:     Common Dreams
Publication Date:    
Link: https://www.commondreams.org/news/2020/01/13/saving-life-earth-just-100-billion-new-roadmap-shows-how-us-can-address-global"

This is the kind of thinking and social policies the world needs if we are to maintain a non-authoritarian civilization as climate change worsens. And not, as these things go how cheap it is, a further confirmation of the Theorem of Wellbeing. $100 billion is a fraction of what we spend annually on the military-industrial complex.

The Northern Muriqui was added to the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s “red list” of endangered species in 2019, and has been classified as “critically endangered.” Credit: Leonardo Mercon/VW Pics/Universal Images Group/Getty

As the United Nations unveiled Monday a draft proposal to address threats to biodiversity, a new report outlined a strategy for U.S.-focused “visionary action to save life on Earth.”

The roadmap (pdf) was released Monday by the Center for Biological Diversity. It lays out specific steps for the United States to help end the global extinction crisis.

From the ongoing “insect apocalypse” to the deterioration of “ecosystems on which we and all other species depend” to the hurtling of roughly one million plant and animal species to the brink of extinction, the need for swift and far-reaching action is clear.

“The presence of wildlife brings joy and enriches us all—and each extinction makes our home a lonelier and colder place for us and future generations,” the report states.

The weight of the problem matched in the new publication’s title: Saving Life on Earth (pdf).

“Humans have never witnessed the profound level of wildlife losses unfolding in front of us right now,” said Tierra Curry, a …

