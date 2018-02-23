San Juan Mayor Calls for End to Puerto Rico’s Colonial Status Amid Slow Hurricane Maria Recovery

I have been following San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz since she first appeared on the Rachel Maddow show right after Hurricane Maria.  She has always struck me as a very sensible local elected official deeply committed to the wellbeing of her community.  This interview puts flesh, literally, on the current data to give us the real picture on what is going on there.

It is my view that the treatment received in Houston, Port Arransas, the American Virgins and, particularly, Puerto Rico, is something to which we should be paying very close attention.

The failure of the Trump administration to deal with these crises is not only a disaster at this time, it is also a predictor of what we can expect if policies stay on their current tracks as climate change events become bigger, more frequent, and far more dramatic. Puerto Rico could very easily become San Diego, or Charleston, South Carolina.

We are not facing reality.

Five months after Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico, swaths of the island still have no electricity, while food and water supplies have been slow to arrive. The Federal Emergency Management Agency, known as FEMA, has been hit by a series of scandals, after it was revealed that only a fraction of the 30 million meals slated to be sent to the island after Hurricane Maria was actually delivered. FEMA approved a $156 million contract for a one-woman company to deliver the 30 million meals. But in the end, FEMA canceled the contract after she delivered only 50,000 meals, in what FEMA called a logistical nightmare. This came after FEMAgave more than $30 million in contracts to a newly created Florida company which failed to deliver a single tarp to Puerto Rico. For more, we speak with San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz.

Transcript
This is a rush transcript. Copy may not be in its final form.

AMY GOODMAN: As Puerto Rico marks five months since Hurricane Maria battered the island, we continue with our interview with the mayor of San Juan, Carmen Yulín Cruz.

  1. Beth Alexander
    Friday, February 23, 2018 at 7:48 am

    The link to the full article has been corrected.

