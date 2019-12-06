Russian-owned company caught trying to hack Ohio voting systems on Election Day

Author:     Igor Derysh
Source:     Salon
Publication Date:     DECEMBER 3, 2019 11:00AM (UTC)
 Link: https://www.salon.com/2019/12/03/russian-owned-company-caught-trying-to-hack-ohio-voting-systems-on-election-day/"

Since  Trump and his administration, particularly the Attorney General of the United States William Barr, are open advocates for Vladimir Putin’s attempts to undermine American democracy it is very hard for someone who only casually follows the news to sort out whether the villain in this story is Russia or Ukraine’s former administration. After all, Rudy Giuliani is presently in Ukraine trying to dig up information on the Bidens by talking to disgraced Ukrainian former officials and Russian supporting thugs.

But to anyone who looks beneath the headlines and bumper sticker comments made by Republican senators and representatives it is very clear that America’s democracy has been and continues to be under active attack by Putin and his minions. Take this for example.

A Russian-owned company tried to hack the Ohio office that oversees the state’s voting systems on Election Day, according to Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose.

LaRose told the Columbus Dispatch that the state’s internal systems detected an “SQL injection” attack that attempted to insert malicious code onto his office’s website.

LaRose said that the attack originated in Panama but was traced back to a Russian-owned company. He downplayed the attempted hack as “relatively unsophisticated.”

“Some of these unsophisticated attacks are ways that they probe for vulnerabilities. They are poking around for soft spots,” LaRose explained.

He went on to credit the state’s “Albert” alert system that quickly identified the attack. “The good guys won that day and the bad guys lost,” he said.

LaRose said that similar attacks are designed to disrupt or undermine the credibility of elections but he is confident that hackers cannot access voting machines because they are not connected to the internet.

LaRose’s announcement came several months after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis revealed that Russian hackers had breached the voting systems of two counties in the state in 2016, though he said there was “nothing that affected the vote count.”

That attack was first revealed

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  Russian-owned company caught trying to hack Ohio voting systems on Election Day

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change
WhidbyTV-video-splash Talking Social Change Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Follow me on Academia.edu

Archives

diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com