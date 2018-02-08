The Ruins of a Massive Ancient City Have Been Discovered in Guatemala

Author:     Becky Ferreira
Source:     Motherboard
Publication Date:     Feb 2 2018, 7:00am
 Link: https://motherboard.vice.com/en_us/article/ywqmq7/the-ruins-of-a-massive-ancient-city-have-been-discovered-in-guatemala

Another chapter of the past opens. We think we know so much and then boom, something new that reorients everything comes to light.

3D view of Tikal from southeast. Image: PACUNAM/Canuto & Auld-Thomas

The ruins of an enormous Maya ‘megalopolis’ have been discovered in Guatemala with the help of the remote sensing technique LiDAR, according to a bombshell exclusive from National Geographic on Thursday. This vast lost city envelops sites like Tikal, Holmul, and Witzna—known for their temples and pyramids—but shows that these famous heritage areas are the tip of the iceberg of this lost urban network.

Hidden under the dense jungle canopies of the Maya Biosphere Reserve, more than 60,000 human-made features—homes, canals, quarries, highways, and more—have been identified in aerial imagery collected by an international collaboration of researchers headed by the PACUNAM Foundation, a Maya cultural and natural heritage organization.

Tikal has some of the widest causeways measuring up to 80 m in width. Image: PACUNAM/Estrada-Belli

This pre-Columbian civilization is estimated to have peaked some 1,200 years ago. The data suggests it may have supported a population of 10-15 million over the newly surveilled area of 800 square miles (2,100 square kilometers).

The advanced infrastructure, which includes agricultural terracing and elevated trade routes to prevent flooding in rainy seasons, has experts rethinking the dimensions and complexity of the Maya empire.…

Link to Full Article:  The Ruins of a Massive Ancient City Have Been Discovered in Guatemala

